Technical Specialist: Python Developer

We are looking for a skilled and dedicated Python Developer with strong experience in building scalable applications and APIs, while having a flair for UX/UI. The successful candidate should have deep understanding of the Django framework and a passion for building robust, scalable applications and be able to produce high-quality re-usable code following SOLID design principles as well as maximum code coverage in unit tests.
- A qualification at NQF level 7 in a relevant discipline such as Computer Science or Information Systems.
- Seven years’ experience as a software developer of which, at least 5 years must be current and relevant.
- Expertise in Python, with solid experience in the Django Framework.
- Proficiency in at least one other programming language such as C#, NodeJS, Java or PHP.
- Experience in writing unit tests with good code coverage.
- A comprehensive understanding of the Secure Software Development Lifecycle (SSDLC).
- Experience with Linux shell or Windows PowerShell.
- Proficient understanding of code versioning with Git.
- Excellent English written and oral communication skills.
Experience in the following would be advantageous:
- Practical knowledge of one or more of the following: data visualization, pipeline development and cloud infrastructure integration.
- Machine learning and artificial intelligence implementations.
- Proficiency in Jenkins or Gitlab Runners for CI/CD.
- Proficiency in Kubernetes and building/deploying containerized applications.
- Experience with infrastructure automation (e.g. Ansible).
- Develop infrastructure and services through project work.
- Design, maintain and manage business-critical systems and infrastructure service components.
- Provide highly specialized support for developed systems and infrastructure service components.
- Provide technical leadership for one or more systems and/or infrastructure service components.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management