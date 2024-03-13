Technical Specialist: Python Developer

Mar 13, 2024

We are looking for a skilled and dedicated Python Developer with strong experience in building scalable applications and APIs, while having a flair for UX/UI. The successful candidate should have deep understanding of the Django framework and a passion for building robust, scalable applications and be able to produce high-quality re-usable code following SOLID design principles as well as maximum code coverage in unit tests.

  • A qualification at NQF level 7 in a relevant discipline such as Computer Science or Information Systems.

  • Seven years’ experience as a software developer of which, at least 5 years must be current and relevant.

  • Expertise in Python, with solid experience in the Django Framework.

  • Proficiency in at least one other programming language such as C#, NodeJS, Java or PHP.

  • Experience in writing unit tests with good code coverage.

  • A comprehensive understanding of the Secure Software Development Lifecycle (SSDLC).

  • Experience with Linux shell or Windows PowerShell.

  • Proficient understanding of code versioning with Git.

  • Excellent English written and oral communication skills.

Experience in the following would be advantageous:

  • Practical knowledge of one or more of the following: data visualization, pipeline development and cloud infrastructure integration.

  • Machine learning and artificial intelligence implementations.

  • Proficiency in Jenkins or Gitlab Runners for CI/CD.

  • Proficiency in Kubernetes and building/deploying containerized applications.

  • Experience with infrastructure automation (e.g. Ansible).

  • Develop infrastructure and services through project work.

  • Design, maintain and manage business-critical systems and infrastructure service components.

  • Provide highly specialized support for developed systems and infrastructure service components.

  • Provide technical leadership for one or more systems and/or infrastructure service components.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

