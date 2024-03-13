Technical Specialist: Python Developer

We are looking for a skilled and dedicated Python Developer with strong experience in building scalable applications and APIs, while having a flair for UX/UI. The successful candidate should have deep understanding of the Django framework and a passion for building robust, scalable applications and be able to produce high-quality re-usable code following SOLID design principles as well as maximum code coverage in unit tests.

A qualification at NQF level 7 in a relevant discipline such as Computer Science or Information Systems.

Seven years’ experience as a software developer of which, at least 5 years must be current and relevant.

Expertise in Python, with solid experience in the Django Framework.

Proficiency in at least one other programming language such as C#, NodeJS, Java or PHP.

Experience in writing unit tests with good code coverage.

A comprehensive understanding of the Secure Software Development Lifecycle (SSDLC).

Experience with Linux shell or Windows PowerShell.

Proficient understanding of code versioning with Git.

Excellent English written and oral communication skills.

Experience in the following would be advantageous:

Practical knowledge of one or more of the following: data visualization, pipeline development and cloud infrastructure integration.

Machine learning and artificial intelligence implementations.

Proficiency in Jenkins or Gitlab Runners for CI/CD.

Proficiency in Kubernetes and building/deploying containerized applications.

Experience with infrastructure automation (e.g. Ansible).

Develop infrastructure and services through project work.

Design, maintain and manage business-critical systems and infrastructure service components.

Provide highly specialized support for developed systems and infrastructure service components.

Provide technical leadership for one or more systems and/or infrastructure service components.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position