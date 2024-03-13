UI UX Designer

UI UX Designer – Gauteng

12 Month Contract – Remote

Purpose of Position:

Complement Recruitment are recruiting for an intermediate UI UX Designer. This is a remote 12 month contract. Salary is market related, applicants however are encouraged to add or include their desired or preferred salary on their resume or application form.

Minimum Requirements Qualifications And Skills

3+ Years experience in UI/UX design

Related Qualifications/Certifications

Remote position, candidate however preferred to be based in Gauteng

Must be SA Citizen or a valid and up to date work visa or critical skills work permit to work in SA

Working hours 8am-5pm Monday to Friday, but may differ depending on project deadlines

Duties:

Execute on overall User Experience strategy

Drive delivery of projects to achieve User Experience business objectives

Follow the user-centred design approach in designing journeys across all digital verticals

Ability to work in cross functional teams

Collaborate with team and work directly with developers to implement final design

Conduct user testing on new and existing projects

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

