UI UX Designer – Gauteng Sandown

UI UX Designer – Gauteng
12 Month Contract – Remote
Purpose of Position:
Complement Recruitment are recruiting for an intermediate UI UX Designer. This is a remote 12 month contract. Salary is market related, applicants however are encouraged to add or include their desired or preferred salary on their resume or application form.
Apply Directly for this Job by clicking here – [URL Removed]
Minimum Requirements Qualifications And Skills
- 3+ Years experience in UI/UX design
- Related Qualifications/Certifications
- Remote position, candidate however preferred to be based in Gauteng
- Must be SA Citizen or a valid and up to date work visa or critical skills work permit to work in SA
- Working hours 8am-5pm Monday to Friday, but may differ depending on project deadlines
Duties:
- Execute on overall User Experience strategy
- Drive delivery of projects to achieve User Experience business objectives
- Follow the user-centred design approach in designing journeys across all digital verticals
- Ability to work in cross functional teams
- Collaborate with team and work directly with developers to implement final design
- Conduct user testing on new and existing projects
Find Us on Social Media
Apply Directly on our Contact Form – Attach your Microsoft Word CV, and complete all the required information – [URL Removed]
Please Note: Companies may expire jobs at their own discretion. Should you not meet the minimum requirements or hear from us within 3 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- UI
- UX
- Axure
- Interaction design
- User-centered Design
- Visual Design
- UCD
- Mobile Designing
- User Experience Design
- UX Design
- Axure RP
- Mobile Design
- UI Design
- Interactive design
- Software prototyping
- journey design
- it
- mobile
- design
- user experience
- digital
- vertical
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years