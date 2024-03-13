Workflow Automation Engineer at AVBOB

The Workflow Automation Engineer will manage and oversee the document management applications, and custom build workflow systems, residing in the shared Documentum infrastructure, including but not limited to supporting existing environment, planning changes and new functionality, solution architecting new systems and workflows according to business requirements, building and developing architected solutions by using OpenText Documentum low code workflow language and other Documentum development tools. Drive and own the re-designing/modifying, testing, installing, configuring, and optimization processes on all existing document management systems. Be the lead developer on workflow systems in the ICT team and work with the Workflow Automation Administrator to define required maintenance and operational processes to ensure seamless operations after new designs and development is done.

Key Performance Areas:

Work with business analyst on major and minor projects to understand business requirements and make recommendations on possible workflow designs. • Design, develop and customize systems, workflows, document management using the company assigned development tools.

Be the primary senior level developer on all new and existing workflow automation and document management projects.

Work with senior web developer to ensure frontend web development of new systems are build according to functional requirements defined in workflow design and delivers required outcomes defined by Business analyst and AVBOB business.

Take the lead from workflow perspective and work with core development team to ensure new and existing workflows integrates seamlessly with core and that primary data residency and authorization stays in the core system without losing functionality.

Follow design and build standards and document all new development and changes to existing systems.

Ensure the overall quality and fit of the technical solution in addition to the overall performance of the application stack.

Do regression testing and build effective test plans for all new development, and 3 modifications to exciting code.

Design and put in place, proactive maintenance tasks for the overall workflow and document management environment to ensure stability and availability of the systems.

Proactively create application architecture reference material and standards for internal use to help with the design and development of solutions based on JEE, Spring, and other relevant frameworks.

Provide subject matter expertise to evaluate new workflow and document management software technologies; work with AVBOB business, software vendors, and internal teams within the IT organization to support and or troubleshoot application related work such as customer requests and or incidents as applicable.

Desired Skills:

Decision Making

Verbal & Written communication

Critical thinking skills

Problem-solving

Planning & Organisisng

Analytical skills

