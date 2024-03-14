AL Developer – Gauteng Primrose

Challenging opportunity awaits!!!!!

Are you a skilled Dynamics 365 Business Central Programmer with a flair for AL and a knack for extending the functionality of Dynamics 365 Business Central through innovation?

We’re on the hunt for talent like you to join my client’s innovative team!

If you’re a BC (AL) expert who thrives on a challenge and likes to be at the forefront of technology, we want to hear from you!

Feel free to contact Nicole for any questions: [Phone Number Removed];

Purpose of the position:

To streamline and automate workflow through the integration of applications and reporting structures.

Requirements:

Relevant qualifications / Certification.

Proficiency in AL (Application language) to extend the functionality of Dynamics 365 Business Central

Beneficial/Advantage:

JavaScript programming.

Power Platforms Knowledge of Microsoft Power Platform, including Power Apps, Power Automate (formerly Flow), and Power BI, as they often integrate with Dynamics 365.

Ideally familiarity with Edge WebView2 for programming within MS Teams environment.

Areas of growth and development (experience would only be beneficial):

Designing reports in PowerBI and utilising WebServices (API/SOAP/ODATA) functionality to report from Business Central to PowerBI, Business Central Dashboards, and Excel.

SQL skills to complement the above requirements.

Characteristics required for the working environment:

Tech savvy and prepared to stay on top of technology.

Proactive with a value-added approach.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Not limited by a job description – business-minded/continues improvement and prepared to acquire additional skills.

Strong communication skills.

Responsibilities, not limited to:

Develop and customize Dynamics 365 Business Central functionalities using AL programming language. Develop, Configuration, Develop custom solutions, plugins, workflow and extensions.

Program in JavaScript for Power Apps in MS Teams platform including the latest Edge WebView2.

Utilize WebServices functionality to integrate Business Central data with PowerBI, Business Central Dashboards, and Excel.

Be prepared to design and create reports in PowerBI to visualize data from various sources including Business Central.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements, develop solutions, and ensure successful implementation.

Troubleshoot and debug issues related to Dynamics 365 Business Central and MS Teams programming.

Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives within the development team.

Desired Skills:

AL (Application Language)

Edge WebView2

Power Apps

business central

developer

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid + Pension Fund + Perf. Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position