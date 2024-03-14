AL Developer

Mar 14, 2024

Challenging opportunity awaits!!!!!
Are you a skilled Dynamics 365 Business Central Programmer with a flair for AL and a knack for extending the functionality of Dynamics 365 Business Central through innovation?
We’re on the hunt for talent like you to join my client’s innovative team!
If you’re a BC (AL) expert who thrives on a challenge and likes to be at the forefront of technology, we want to hear from you!
Feel free to contact Nicole for any questions:
Purpose of the position:
To streamline and automate workflow through the integration of applications and reporting structures.

Requirements:

  • Relevant qualifications / Certification.
  • Proficiency in AL (Application language) to extend the functionality of Dynamics 365 Business Central

Beneficial/Advantage:

  • JavaScript programming.
  • Power Platforms Knowledge of Microsoft Power Platform, including Power Apps, Power Automate (formerly Flow), and Power BI, as they often integrate with Dynamics 365.
  • Ideally familiarity with Edge WebView2 for programming within MS Teams environment.

Areas of growth and development (experience would only be beneficial):

  • Designing reports in PowerBI and utilising WebServices (API/SOAP/ODATA) functionality to report from Business Central to PowerBI, Business Central Dashboards, and Excel.
  • SQL skills to complement the above requirements.

Characteristics required for the working environment:

  • Tech savvy and prepared to stay on top of technology.
  • Proactive with a value-added approach.
  • Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
  • Not limited by a job description – business-minded/continues improvement and prepared to acquire additional skills.
  • Strong communication skills.

Responsibilities, not limited to:

  • Develop and customize Dynamics 365 Business Central functionalities using AL programming language.
    • Develop,
    • Configuration,
    • Develop custom solutions, plugins, workflow and extensions.

  • Program in JavaScript for Power Apps in MS Teams platform including the latest Edge WebView2.

  • Utilize WebServices functionality to integrate Business Central data with PowerBI, Business Central Dashboards, and Excel.

  • Be prepared to design and create reports in PowerBI to visualize data from various sources including Business Central.

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements, develop solutions, and ensure successful implementation.

  • Troubleshoot and debug issues related to Dynamics 365 Business Central and MS Teams programming.

  • Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives within the development team.

Desired Skills:

  • AL (Application Language)
  • Edge WebView2
  • Power Apps
  • business central
  • developer

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid + Pension Fund + Perf. Bonus

