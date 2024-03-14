Big data makes waves in auditing and finance

Big data has revolutionised the auditing and finance sector in South Africa. With the wealth of information available at their fingertips, auditors and finance professionals are now able to make more informed decisions, uncover patterns and trends, and provide better insights into the financial health of companies.

This has not only improved the efficiency and accuracy of audits and financial reporting but has also opened up new opportunities for businesses to thrive in the competitive South African market.

Ahead of the Southern African Institute of Government Auditors (SAIGA) Audit and Finance Indaba 2024 tomorrow (15 March 2024), SAIGA CEO Russel Morena shares that one of the topics to be discussed at the event is the key ways in which big data has revolutionised the auditing and finance industry through the ability to analyse large volumes of data in real time.

In the past, auditors and finance professionals were limited by the amount of data they could feasibly analyse manually. With big data technologies, they can now sift through massive amounts of structured and unstructured data to uncover anomalies, trends and discrepancies more quickly and accurately than ever before.

This has had a profound impact on the auditing process, as auditors are now able to provide a more comprehensive and thorough review of a company’s financial records. They can identify potential risks and opportunities that were previously hidden in the vast sea of data, helping businesses to proactively address issues and make more informed strategic decisions.

In addition, big data has also played a crucial role in improving financial forecasting and risk management for businesses in South Africa. By analysing historical financial data alongside external factors such as market trends, economic indicators, and regulatory changes, finance professionals can gain a more holistic view of their company’s financial outlook. This allows them to make more accurate predictions and plan for potential risks, ultimately helping businesses to make more informed and strategic decisions.

Further, big data has completely changed the way financial fraud is detected and prevented in South Africa. With the ability to analyse large volumes of transactional data in real time, auditors can now identify irregularities and anomalies that may indicate fraudulent activity. This has helped to improve the accuracy and effectiveness of fraud detection, ultimately protecting businesses from financial loss and reputational damage.

As big data technologies continue to advance, the auditing and finance industry in South Africa is poised to experience even greater advancements in the years to come.