As a Business Analyst specialising in the Commission and Finance departments, you will be crucial in analysing, interpreting, and improving the organisation’s financial processes and commission structures. Your primary responsibility is to bridge the gap between business needs, data analysis, and technology solutions to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of commission and financial operations.

This is a mid level position based in Bellville Cape Town.

Key Responsibilities:

Requirements Gathering:

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements related to commissions and financial processes.

Translate business requirements into technical specifications for system enhancements.

System Implementation:

Work closely with software development teams to implement system changes and enhancements related to commission and financial processes.

Ensure seamless integration between commission systems and other financial software.

Data Validation and Accuracy:

Conduct regular audits and validations of commission data to ensure accuracy.

Implement measures to address and correct discrepancies in commission calculations.

Process Improvement:

Identify and recommend process improvements to streamline commission calculations and financial reporting.

Implement best practices to enhance the efficiency of financial operations.

Communication and Training:

Communicate system changes and updates to relevant stakeholders clearly and concisely.

Provide training and support to end-users on commission-related processes and systems.

Skills and Qualifications:

3 to 5 years of proven experience as a Business Analyst, preferably with a focus in a financial or related field

Proficiency with SOL language

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Project management skills for overseeing the implementation of system changes.

Proactive and able to work independently.

Familiarity with CRM systems and financial software.

FTI Business Analysis Certificate or equivalent is advantageous.

A relevant Diploma or Degree is advantageous.

