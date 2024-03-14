CMC Networks retains B-BBEE Level 1 status

CMC Networks, a global Tier-1 service provider, has attained the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Level 1 status in South Africa for the fourth consecutive year.

“Securing B-BBEE Level 1 for the fourth year in a row highlights CMC Networks’ unwavering commitment to fostering transformation and inclusivity,” says Marisa Trisolino, CEO of CMC Networks. “This achievement is a testament to our sustained efforts in creating a business environment that not only meets the highest standards, but actively contributes to addressing challenges, such as high youth unemployment and inequality.

“At CMC Networks, we believe that genuine progress requires persistent dedication, and our Level 1 certification reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing socio – economic transformation in our nation.

“We are dedicated to fostering equal opportunities for all. Our skills development programmes aim to nurture and develop talent in South Africa, including unemployed graduates and people with disabilities,” Trisolino adds. “We prioritise leadership development, mentoring and various bursary programmes to support professional growth. We believe that these investments will continue to advance transformation in the South African economy.”