Our client, a leading Financial Institution is looking for a Commercial Analyst to join their team.

Job Purpose:

To prepare and analyse timely and accurate management account information for the stakeholders as well as to provide expert financial guidance on the account information in support of commercial decision making for the company.

Job Content:

Results Delivery:

Contribute to meaningful cost reduction / optimisation at all levels through applying cost effectiveness principles in planning and delivery to contribute to achievement of divisional financial targets.

Provide input into formalisation of the Finance Department’s divisional budget and assist in the coordination and consolidation thereof to ensure that the information provided meet the expectation of the finance team.

Produce and maintain monthly accurate management accounting information with supporting commentary, statistics, headcount, and analysis.

Facilitate the entire planning and budgeting process (creating and ensuring strict adherence to the budget timetable, populating of the budgets with business units, timeous communication of material issues and changes and creating of standardised high-quality presentations with supporting commentary and analysis).

Provide relevant training to the users of the budgeting and reporting tool Provide financial guidance and advice to stakeholders to assist them to accurately account for activities to ensure adherence to guidance and statutory reporting.

Stakeholder Relationship Management:

Maintain sustainable working relationship with stakeholders through ongoing engagement to ensure an understanding of their needs and always maintain an open channel of communication in supporting the department to achieve is business objectives.

Develop and sustain relationships with service provider/vendor/supplier administrative staff to facilitate the effective procurement to pay process with service providers/vendors/suppliers.

Gage stakeholder satisfaction through regular meetings and 360 feedback reports which will include any positive or negative feedback received from the stakeholders regarding the professionalism and timeous nature of interaction.

Process Management:

Manage own delivery against agreed deliverables and set timelines, identify obstacles to delivery and take appropriate action where required.

Create and design financial models and reports via Excel for the developers to implement into the financial (IDU) tool to execute rolling forecast budgeting and management accounts.

Perform monthly maintenance and request enhancements to the financial (IDU) tool to streamline processes and contribute to time saving activities.

Analyse the monthly, year to date as well as annual actuals information and compare against budget to determine variances against the last month’s estimate and the original budget and raise accruals accordingly.

Perform monthly review and analyses of the annual view to determine the variances to track the expenses and revenue against the original budget and last month estimate.

Perform the rolling forecast activities to track the revenue and expenses against the budget and adjust the expenses and revenue for the future months.

Compile management accounts packs that will include financial as well as non-financial information for stakeholder review in support of commercial decision-making.

Compile the budget pack in alignment with the strategy, which will contain both financial and non-financial information to present the budget to the board, audit, and HR committees for approval.

Analyse management accounts to identify potential risks and advise stakeholders on risks identified as well as corrective action to be taken to mitigate risks.

Build costing model through analysing and allocating of costs based on scientific costing principles and appropriate drivers to determine the actual profitability of the markets and cross-functional revenue generating areas.

Determine product profitability by applying costing principles and appropriate drivers to ensure appropriate pricing and to identify potential cost efficiencies.

Control the budgeting process through gathering and analyses of business information to compile the divisional packs for the divisional heads to be reviewed and discussed during divisional presentations.

Create cost control awareness activities during budget and rolling forecast meetings to prevent unbudgeted expenditures and improve cost efficiencies within the various divisions.

Consult with relevant manager to review progress against department plans and targets and to identify areas where corrective actions are required to ensure delivery of agreed results.

Provide financial information in assistance to the compilation of the business cases for future initiatives to ensure profitability and long-term sustainability as well as to identify potential financial risks and opportunities.

Act as a trusted business partner to various allocated divisions by providing expert finance advice, support, and guidance on commercial business decisions in alignment with the strategy.

Act as back-up treasury accountant and project accountant as and when required to ensure continues flow of the treasury business processes and functions.

Make decision about best practice through comparing data from different sources to draw conclusions; using effective approaches for choosing a course of action or developing appropriate solutions; taking action that is consistent with available facts, constraints, and probable consequences; liaising with management and relevant stakeholders as and when required.

Identify obstacles and major challenges through continuous review of processes and standards to ensure effective operational alignment to strategic priorities.

Attend to ad-hoc financial information requirements and queries as requested by the stakeholders to assist with commercial business decisions and in continuation of business and increased productivity.

Self-Management:

Improve personal capability and professional growth in line with the objectives by discussing development needs and proposed solutions with management.

Be an effective team member encouraging teamwork and freely sharing knowledge.

Visibly live the values contributing to the achievement of divisional objectives.

Manage self in terms of development, delivery, and act as a self-starter.

Transformation and Innovation Management:

Identify, share, and implement value adding improvement/innovative ideas and solutions contributing to divisional and results.

Review relevant finance processes and procedures on a continuous basis and provide input to ensure that the most efficient methods are implemented and applied.

Previous Experience:

At least 3 years’ relevant industry experience, as a Commercial Analyst/ Management Accountant or a similar role

Education:

BCom Degree

Post-graduate (Honours / CTA) Degree / Accounting / CIMA (Chartered institute for Management Accountants) would be advantageous

