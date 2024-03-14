CRS Technologies appoints new CEO

CRS Technologies has announced the appointment of Desmond Struwig as its new CEO.

Struwig succeeds company founder Malcolm Moodie, who transitions into the role of chairperson.

“CRS is at an exciting point in its evolution, and I am looking forward to working closely with the team to deliver our vision,” Struwig says. “This involves generating exceptional value for our clients, partners and stakeholders through cloud technology innovation, strategic partnerships and global delivery excellence.”

CRS Technologies is committed to expanding its range of market-leading outsourced HR, payroll and employer of record services under Struwig’s leadership. By advancing capabilities in these areas, CRS aims to address clients’ evolving needs while ensuring legislative compliance and operational efficiency.

“Our outsourced services complement our core technology offerings, allowing businesses to streamline their payroll and HR functions. Freeing up valuable time and resources empowers organisations to focus on their core objectives.”

Central to Struwig’s expansion strategy is the development of a strategic partner ecosystem. By forging partnerships, CRS Technologies aims to facilitate localised delivery in all active regions to elevate the market availability and impact of its offerings.

“Enterprise software solution vendors face increasing demands from clients who seek comprehensive, integrated solutions. One critical aspect often overlooked is payroll and HR integration. Partnering with a trusted third-party payroll software vendor such as CRS can unlock new growth avenues, differentiate their solutions, and increase client satisfaction levels.”

“CRS is thrilled to have Desmond on board,” says Moodie. “I am confident that his leadership will have a positive impact on the company and reinforce our position as a leader in the payroll and human capital management sector.”