Data Scientist

Hybrid: 2 days in-office, 3 days work from home

Based in Pretoria

Purpose of position:

Supporting all business functions by performing data analyses and executing various other business intelligence responsibilities.

Responsibilities:

? Design, develop and deploy reporting and analytical capabilities, adhering to internal architecture and data integration standards as well as the long-term BI technical strategy

? Create visual reports for management

? Investigate reporting queries

? Maintain data quality by developing data quality scripts, and investigating source data and systems

? Understand all business processes and systems to develop reporting solutions

? Collaborate within the BI team to build and maintain an end-to-end BI solution that meets business requirements

? Make modifications to existing BI reporting and analytical solutions to accommodate changes in source systems and new business requirements

? Optimize reporting and analytical solutions to provide optimal performance under increasing data volumes

? Document solutions, both technical (design & metadata) and procedural (process flows & rules) to ensure that peers understand how to support the solution

? Test reporting solutions (unit testing & system integration testing) and verify that it meets business, functional and technical specifications

Requirements:

? Matric (essential)

? At least 5 years’ relevant working experience

? Strong MS SQL query writing and optimising experience (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, Power BI)

? Database design and optimisation

? Cloud experience (Synapse/Data factory) will be advantageous

? Relevant exposure to DevOps

? Excellent Excel skills

? Good written and verbal communication skills

Skills and Attributes:

? Analytical

? Results-driven

? Strong decision-making and problem-solving skills

? Meticulous attention to detail

? Self-motivated

? Able to work independently and in a team

Desired Skills:

MS SQL

SQL

SSIS

SSRS

ssas

power bi

Database Design

database optimisation

synapse

data factory

azure

cloud

devops

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

