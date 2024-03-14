Data Scientist

Hybrid: 2 days in-office, 3 days work from home
Based in Pretoria
Purpose of position:
Supporting all business functions by performing data analyses and executing various other business intelligence responsibilities.
Responsibilities:
? Design, develop and deploy reporting and analytical capabilities, adhering to internal architecture and data integration standards as well as the long-term BI technical strategy
? Create visual reports for management
? Investigate reporting queries
? Maintain data quality by developing data quality scripts, and investigating source data and systems
? Understand all business processes and systems to develop reporting solutions
? Collaborate within the BI team to build and maintain an end-to-end BI solution that meets business requirements
? Make modifications to existing BI reporting and analytical solutions to accommodate changes in source systems and new business requirements
? Optimize reporting and analytical solutions to provide optimal performance under increasing data volumes
? Document solutions, both technical (design & metadata) and procedural (process flows & rules) to ensure that peers understand how to support the solution
? Test reporting solutions (unit testing & system integration testing) and verify that it meets business, functional and technical specifications
Requirements:
? Matric (essential)
? At least 5 years’ relevant working experience
? Strong MS SQL query writing and optimising experience (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, Power BI)
? Database design and optimisation
? Cloud experience (Synapse/Data factory) will be advantageous
? Relevant exposure to DevOps
? Excellent Excel skills
? Good written and verbal communication skills
Skills and Attributes:
? Analytical
? Results-driven
? Strong decision-making and problem-solving skills
? Meticulous attention to detail
? Self-motivated
? Able to work independently and in a team
Desired Skills:
- MS SQL
- SQL
- SSIS
- SSRS
- ssas
- power bi
- Database Design
- database optimisation
- synapse
- data factory
- azure
- cloud
- devops
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Hybrid, 2 days in-office, 3 days work from home.
Based in Pretoria