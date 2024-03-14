Don’t miss the deadline for Supply Chain Excellent Awards

Supply chain professionals wishing to have their achievements recognised and help to raise the standards of supply chain management across Africa have just two weeks left to enter this year’s prestigious Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards.

With entries closing on 27 March 2024, the organisers of this annual showcase are urging African supply chain professionals to get their submissions in soon and help to shape the future of supply chain management on the continent.

While celebrating and showcasing innovation, resilience and excellence in the supply chain industry, the Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards also contribute to the advancement of supply chain management across Africa, to enable globally competitive supply chains that will drive economic growth on the continent.

“Entrants are not merely competing, they are enabling collaboration, knowledge sharing, awareness and industry benchmarking that will raise the standards of supply chain management and promote best practices in the profession,” says Liesl de Wet, a director of the awards. “There is growing recognition of the key role that supply chains play in business success and economic growth.”

The categories in which entries can be submitted include demand planning, procurement and manufacturing, warehousing, transport, technology, sustainability and talent management.

In addition to honouring achievers, this initiative helps youth in need to enter the supply chain profession. The awards have been set up as a not-for-profit entity with the ultimate objective of raising funds for the creation of sustainable bursaries for individuals needing support to study and pursue careers in the supply chain profession.

A panel of judges representing various logistics associations and bodies oversee the awards.

The prime sponsor of the 2024 Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards is Forte Supply Chain Solutions. Category sponsors are the Southern African Association for Freight Forwarders (SAAFF), the Road Freight Association and CEVA Logistics.

The awards will culminate in a gala event in Johannesburg in July.

Visit the Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards website to find out more or to enter.