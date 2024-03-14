Full Stack DevOps Engineer (Advanced) 2232 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Operations (2nd and 3rd level)

Development of new functionality (backend, frontend)

Changes to the existing solution

Development of automated test for the solution

Further improving the automated test coverage

Development of API to the backend

Functional and technical refinement

Maintenance and functional enhancement

Support and error analysis during overall the client’s test cycles and rollouts

Quality checks in regards of development across all teams

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Software Engineering, or similar qualification.

5 years’ experience developing in Java

3 years’ experience in frontend development

1 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure)

Essential Skills Requirements:

Backend:

At least 3-5 years ‘ experience in Java developing (Java EE)

At least 3 years ‘ experience in either Spring, Spring Bot or Quarkus

At least 3 years ‘ experience with Test Frameworks (From Unit to E2E)

Frontend:

At least 2 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS

Through knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Experience with ITIL Operation processes (Incident, Problem, Change management)

DevOps experience:

Kubernetes and Docker

Pipeline Setup and Automation (e.g. Github Actions)

Automated provisioning of infrastructure and applications (Infrastructure as Code, GitOps; Experience with tools like Terraform, Ansible, ArgoCD, Flux, Helm)

Experience with public cloud providers e.g. Microsoft Azure, AWS

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Experience with Streaming solutions (e.g. Kafka)

Knowledge of developing and maintaining Microservices

Agile development experience (e.g. scrum)

Desired Skills:

Backend tools

Frontend tools

ITIL Operation processes

