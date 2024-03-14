Full Stack DevOps Engineer (Advanced) 2232 TT

Operations (2nd and 3rd level)
Development of new functionality (backend, frontend)
Changes to the existing solution
Development of automated test for the solution
Further improving the automated test coverage
Development of API to the backend
Functional and technical refinement
Maintenance and functional enhancement
Support and error analysis during overall the client’s test cycles and rollouts
Quality checks in regards of development across all teams
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Software Engineering, or similar qualification.
5 years’ experience developing in Java
3 years’ experience in frontend development
1 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure)
Essential Skills Requirements:
Backend:
- At least 3-5 years ‘ experience in Java developing (Java EE)
- At least 3 years ‘ experience in either Spring, Spring Bot or Quarkus
- At least 3 years ‘ experience with Test Frameworks (From Unit to E2E)
Frontend:
- At least 2 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS
- Through knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
Experience with ITIL Operation processes (Incident, Problem, Change management)
DevOps experience:
- Kubernetes and Docker
- Pipeline Setup and Automation (e.g. Github Actions)
- Automated provisioning of infrastructure and applications (Infrastructure as Code, GitOps; Experience with tools like Terraform, Ansible, ArgoCD, Flux, Helm)
Experience with public cloud providers e.g. Microsoft Azure, AWS
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
Experience with Streaming solutions (e.g. Kafka)
Knowledge of developing and maintaining Microservices
Agile development experience (e.g. scrum)
Desired Skills:
- Backend tools
- Frontend tools
- ITIL Operation processes