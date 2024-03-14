Full Stack DevOps Engineer (Advanced) 2692 TT

Operations (2nd and 3rd level)

Development of new functionality (backend, frontend)

Changes to the existing solution

Development of automated test for the solution

Further improving the automated test coverage of the solution

Development of API to the backend

Functional and technical refinement of new solutions

Maintenance and functional enhancement of the solution

Support and error analysis during overall the client test cycles and rollouts

Quality checks in regards of development across all teams

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar qualification

5 years’ experience developing in Java

3 years’ experience in frontend development

1 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure)

Essential Skills Requirements:

Backend:

At least 3-5 years ‘ experience in Java developing (Java EE)

At least 3 years ‘ experience in either Spring, Spring Bot or Quarkus

At least 3 years ‘ experience with Test Frameworks (From Unit 2 E2E)

Frontend:

At least 2 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies

JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS Through Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Experience with ITIL Operation processes (Incident, Problem, Changement).

Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g. Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes).

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible).

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Experience with Microsoft Azure (e.g. Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)

Experience with Streaming solutions (e.g. Kafka)

Knowledge of developing and maintaining Microservices

Agile development experience (e.g. scrum)

Desired Skills:

Backend tools

Frontend tools

ITIL Operation processes

