Hardware Engineer – Cape Town, Western Cape – Western Cape Cape Town

Mar 14, 2024

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Hardware Engineer.
Qualifications:

  • B.Eng. Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Experience:

  • 5 years’ experience in electronics hardware and firmware design
  • Detailed technical knowledge and experience in a research and development environment
  • Able to conceptualise and/or provide inputs to novel technical solutions to unique challenges
  • Display excellent interpersonal skills
  • Work independently as well as in a team environment
  • Work in remote locations when required

Knowledge:

  • Electronics
  • PCB Design (Altium)
  • Hardware Design (Analog/Digital)
  • Firmware Design
  • Test and verification
  • System Engineering

