Hardware Engineer – Cape Town, Western Cape

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Hardware Engineer.
Qualifications:
- B.Eng. Electrical/Electronic Engineering
Experience:
- 5 years’ experience in electronics hardware and firmware design
- Detailed technical knowledge and experience in a research and development environment
- Able to conceptualise and/or provide inputs to novel technical solutions to unique challenges
- Display excellent interpersonal skills
- Work independently as well as in a team environment
- Work in remote locations when required
Knowledge:
- Electronics
- PCB Design (Altium)
- Hardware Design (Analog/Digital)
- Firmware Design
- Test and verification
- System Engineering
Desired Skills:
- electronics hardware
- research and development environment
- PCB Design (Altium)