Hardware Engineer – Cape Town, Western Cape

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Hardware Engineer.

Qualifications:

B.Eng. Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Experience:

5 years’ experience in electronics hardware and firmware design

Detailed technical knowledge and experience in a research and development environment

Able to conceptualise and/or provide inputs to novel technical solutions to unique challenges

Display excellent interpersonal skills

Work independently as well as in a team environment

Work in remote locations when required

Knowledge:

Electronics

PCB Design (Altium)

Hardware Design (Analog/Digital)

Firmware Design

Test and verification

System Engineering

