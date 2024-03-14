IT Support at Adcorp BLU – KwaZulu-Natal Richards Bay

IT Support required for a major corporate organisation
Desired Skills:
- Matric Certificate
- Valid Drivers License
- compTIA certification
- CompTIA A+
- IT diploma or equivalent qualification in IT
- Help desk support experience will be advantageous
- Cisco knowledge will be advantageous
- Security+ Certification
- Network+ Certification
- Minimum 3 Years experience in IT experience
- Minimum 3 Years experience with corportate network systems within heavy industry/mining environment supporting IT
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Recruitment
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- Institute of Chartered IT Professionals