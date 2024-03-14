Java Developer (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, operating as an MVNO aggregator (MVNE), is a pioneer in innovation, seamlessly integrating with host networks at charging and provisioning tiers. Presently, they seek a skilled Java Developer, ideally holding a degree in IT or Software Engineering. Candidates with a minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Software Engineer are preferred. Demonstrated success in collaborating within remote teams is essential.

REQUIREMENTS:

Skills:

Java (Quarkus, Spring frameworks)

Kubernetes, (containers, Docker)

Micro-Service Architecture

CI/CD (DEVOPS, Git)

REST (JSON), gRPC (Proto)

Nice to have:

Event-driven design (Kafka)

IMDG (Infinispan)

Database design (PostgreSQL)

API Gateways and Enterprise Integration patterns

Telecommunications systems and protocol experience

ATTRIBUTES:

Innovative

Disciplined

Self-starter

Software engineering mindset

Problem solver

COMMENTS:

