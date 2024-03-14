Microsoft Consultant – Gauteng Sandton

Our client is seeking a Microsoft Consultant who will be responsible for delivering technology and process-based solutions to meet their needs. The ideal candidate should have extensive Project Management and Microsoft PPM knowledge, and will be responsible for providing clients with advice on best practices, as well as implementing technological solutions that are fit for purpose. We are excited about this opportunity and look forward to finding the perfect candidate.

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems, work experience preferable

Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist in SharePoint and or Project and Portfolio Management. Certifications in Power Platform components advantageous

2 years’ experience as a Microsoft Consultant

2 years’ experience as part of a project team

1-year Practical Project Management or Project Management related experience

Experience in developing and configuring on the Microsoft Project and Programme Management suite of tools, Project Server, Project Online, Project for the Web.

Experience in developing solutions in the Microsoft Power Platform a plus.

Experience with SQL Server Reporting Services, SQL Server Analysis Services, and/or SQL Server Integration Services a plus.

Experience with SharePoint Designer, Web Parts, and workflow creation.

Experience as a SharePoint Developer in the analysis, design, hands-on development and delivery of web-based applications.

Experience using jQuery, Client Object Model, and Service Oriented Architecture.

Experience with SharePoint’s application services framework including implementation, configuration, and usages of Search, Managed Metadata, and User Profile Services.

Experience in building reports and dashboards using Power BI.

Experience programming in .NET 3.5, C#, ASP. NET, T-SQL, C/C++, XLM.

Experience in eliciting and gathering business requirements.

Develops software solutions by studying requirements analysis and information needs.

Conferring with stakeholders and IT Management.

Studying systems flow, data usage, and work processes.

Performs software design using software development fundamentals and processes, debug, test, and deploy software solutions.

Design, develop, implement and maintain key components of the software suite using Microsoft PPM Tools (Project Online/Server, SharePoint Online/Server, Project Desktop, and Project for the Web etc.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

