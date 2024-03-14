Project Manager – Gauteng Braamfontein

- Managing the project within the constraints of scope, quality, time and cost, within the project governance framework.
- You will be accountable for achieving results through the efforts or others.
- You will be required to deliver specified requirements and meets customer satisfaction.
- Deliver the required outcomes for each project, phase or stage.
- Ensure that quality is achieved as planned.
- Deliver to time and cost within agreed tolerances.
- Manage people, work and resources involved.
- Establishe and update plans with actuals and forecasts.
- Manage deviations from plan.
- Report to respective stakeholders.
- Escalate decisions and unresolved issues to the relevant stakeholders.
Experience
- Degree in finance, business, project management.
- PMP (Project Management Professional) or similar project management certification is preferred.
- 5-10+ years of experience in project management, with a focus on financial services / banking operations and/or regulations.
- Proficiency in project management software and tools.
- Banking operations in the Financial Services sector / regulatory compliance projects exposure is essential.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- PMP
- PMI
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Project Management Institute