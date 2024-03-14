Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Project Managers with EXPORT experience!!!

We are looking for talented and ambitious individual who is keen and eager to broaden their skills and

experience to contribute meaningfully to our company’s growth. In this role, you will have the

opportunity to work closely with our Commercial Director, gaining exposure to both sales and

procurement functions within our export company. You will drive and assist in various projects aimed at

driving revenue, enhancing customer service and relationships while optimising our existing processes.

Key Responsibilities:

– Actively participate and contribute to strategic initiative sessions with the Commercial Director

to expand our market reach and increase sales opportunities.

– Conduct thorough market research and analysis to identify new business opportunities and

trends.

– Ensure a good mix of opportunities, low, medium and high.

– Accurate forecasting of potential opportunities.

– Support development of business cases for strategic projects.

– Define strategic project scope, goals and deliverables.

– Develop strategic project budget(s) and conduct scope change control of strategic project

cashflow (if required).

– Prepare reports, presentations, and other materials to support decision-making processes.

– Support sales activities by assisting in lead generation, customer outreach, and proposal

preparation.

– Identify new sources of suppliers and develop those relationships further generating a solid set

of new business sources for procurement to actively include to expand current databases.

– Identifying any potential strategic project risk areas and implementing corrective actions and

strategies timeously.

– Maintain an integrated view of all strategic projects and guide the management, coordination,

governance and execution thereof.

– Facilitate post-implementation review & collation of learnings. Qualifications and Skills:

– Demonstrated success in your previous employment.

– Strong interest in sales, procurement, or related fields.

– Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

– Ability to prioritize tasks and work efficiently in a fast-paced environment.

– Analytical mindset with the ability to interpret data and draw insights.

– Proactive approach to problem-solving and decision-making.

– Experience in strategic planning.

– Experience in risk management in project management and/or financial background.

– Proficient in project management software.

– 3+ years’ work experience in PMO; knowledge of project management techniques and tools is

preferred.

– Lean Six Sigma Certification and/or the Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification is

highly advantageous.

Characteristics: – Driven

– Ambitious

– Hardworking

– Proactive

– Able to take risks and not scared of a challenge. – Interpersonal Skills

– Analytical Skills

– Communication skills-both verbal and written

– Business Acumen

– Research skills

– Organisational and time management skills

– Financial Skills

– Planning and organizing – Decision-making – Influencing and leading – Strong Negotiation skills, Self-motivated, Problem Solving, Loyal Overcoming objections

– Attention to detail – Team Player

– Administration skills

– Results Driven

– Effective Prospecting Skills

– Strategic Thinker – Confident to communicate at a Senior Executive level

Desired Skills:

PMP Certification

PMO

Sales

procurement

