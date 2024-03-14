SA channel partners say data is key to growth

Channel partners in South Africa see data as both their biggest challenge and a major opportunity as they look to achieve growth and transition to recurring revenue models, according to new research.

Westcon-Comstor surveyed more than 500 senior decision makers at partners across nine countries including South Africa and found that 100% of South Africa-based partners see data as important in their journey to an everything-as-a-service (XaaS) future.

At the same time, access to the right data is the biggest obstacle facing partners in South Africa and globally in their pursuit of recurring revenues, with 45% of South Africa-based respondents highlighting this as an issue.

Demand is strongest for data that can identify and enable market growth opportunities.

This trend is consistent across all markets where research for the Bridging the Gap: Power Up Your Data for Channel Partner Transformation report was carried out: South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Australia, Indonesia and the UK.

Handling of multiple diverse data types emerged as partners’ biggest practical challenge and many acknowledged the need to bolster their internal capabilities to address gaps in how they utilise and apply data for lifecycle selling.

Partners feel a particular need to become more sophisticated in their use of data to both maximise cross-sell and upsell opportunities and drive adoption of new products and solutions.

All South Africa-based respondents (100%) identified data capabilities as a key investment priority for the coming year, compared to a global average of 95%, with 71% stating that they already have an in-house data and analytics function as a foundation (global average: 70%).

To emphasise the growing importance of data within the channel, nearly two thirds of those surveyed in South Africa (65%) strongly agreed that the future of distribution lies in the provision of meaningful customer and market insights (global average: 59%).

“Our research clearly shows that while partners see data as central to their transition to recurring revenue models, many are grappling with practical challenges around access to data and data utilisation,” says Louise Taute, MD of Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa.

“Application of data and attitudes to it vary across different geographic markets, but one universal theme is that partners want to enhance their data capabilities and embed a truly data-driven approach as they aim to unlock growth opportunities.

“It is incumbent on those across the channel ecosystem, including distributors, to equip partners with the data and analytics they need to seize new growth opportunities and complete their journey to a subscription, software and services-based future.”