Sage signs strategic collaboration agreement with AWS

Sage has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), aiming to enhance how SMBs optimise their operations with generative artificial intelligence (AI) and tackle environmental responsibilities.

Sage will develop a domain-specific LLM for accounting and compliance using Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Lex. This specialised accounting and compliance-focused LLM will initially inform Sage’s new AI-powered assistant, Sage Copilot, and serve as a foundation for SMBs to navigate local accounting and compliance applications.

Powered by AWS, the LLM will have the capability to process and analyse vast amounts of data swiftly and efficiently.

“This collaboration signifies a shared vision between Sage and AWS to transform accounting solutions for small and mid-sized businesses, focusing on simplifying carbon reporting and accounting for our customers and the wider business community. We are committed to harnessing the power of technology to drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and pave the way for sustainable growth among SMBs,” says Walid Abu-Hadba, chief product officer of Sage.

Sage Earth will also now be available in AWS Marketplace through the SCA. Powered by machine learning (ML) and AI, it uses AWS services including Amazon Quantum Ledger Database (Amazon QLDB), Amazon DynamoDB, and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2).

The solution leverages accounting and other data sources to calculate businesses’ carbon footprints and suggests emission reduction strategies for small businesses and large enterprises’ value chains. It is currently integrated with several financial accounting platforms including Sage 50 and Sage Business Cloud Accounting as well as other solution providers.