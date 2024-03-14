SAP FICO Consultant (Senior) 0040 TT

Fair knowledge across all SAP modules.

Initial focus on master data.

Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.

The following functional skills are essential:

Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.

Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.

Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customised developments objects.

Preparation of test cases and user manuals.

Support experience.

S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous.

Solution Manager experience will be advantageous.

SAP Module Configuration.

Development documentation.

Analyse and solve SAP Module issues.

Conduct SAP Module process configuration.

Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation.

Integration between other SAP and non-SAP Solutions.

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Communication and Presentation skills.

Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles.

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests.

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

SAP Certification

Bachelor’s degree in IT or Accounting

5 years+ experience

Essential Skills Requirements:

SAP FICO (SAP S/4 HANA advantageous)

SAP FIORI (Advantageous)

SAP MDG – Master Data Governance (Advantageous)

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

SAP ABAP, Modelling & UI5 Knowledge (Advantageous)

German speaking (advantageous)

Flexibility to work some weekends / shifts or longer hours if required.

Experienced in Agile Methodology (advantageous)

Experienced in using Agile Tools such as Confluence and JIRA (advantageous)

Experienced in using Test Tools such as HP ALM and JIRA (X-Ray) (advantageous)

Flexibility to travel abroad

Desired Skills:

SAP FICO

SAP FIORI

SAP MDG

Learn more/Apply for this position