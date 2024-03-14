Senior Back-End Developer

Senior Back End Developer – Gauteng

12 Month Contract – Remote

Purpose of Position:

Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Senior Back End Developer for software development and IT projects based client. This is a remote 12 month contract. Salary is market related, applicants however are encouraged to add or include their desired or preferred salary on their resume or application form.

Minimum Requirements Qualifications And Skills

5 Years experience in back end development

Tech Stack: C#, ASP.NET, SQL Server, Azure, Micro services

Related Qualifications/Certifications

Remote position, candidate however preferred to be based in Gauteng

Must be SA Citizen or a valid and up to date work visa or critical skills work permit to work in SA

Working hours 8am-5pm Monday to Friday, but may differ depending on project deadlines

Duties:

Lead back end development efforts, ensuring robust and scalable solutions

Collaborate with solutions architects to design and implement back-end systems

Drive the adoption of best practices in back end development

Please Note: Companies may expire jobs at their own discretion. Should you not meet the minimum requirements or hear from us within 3 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

