Senior Back-End Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Senior Back End Developer – Gauteng
12 Month Contract – Remote
Purpose of Position:
Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Senior Back End Developer for software development and IT projects based client. This is a remote 12 month contract. Salary is market related, applicants however are encouraged to add or include their desired or preferred salary on their resume or application form.
Minimum Requirements Qualifications And Skills
- 5 Years experience in back end development
- Tech Stack: C#, ASP.NET, SQL Server, Azure, Micro services
- Related Qualifications/Certifications
- Remote position, candidate however preferred to be based in Gauteng
- Must be SA Citizen or a valid and up to date work visa or critical skills work permit to work in SA
- Working hours 8am-5pm Monday to Friday, but may differ depending on project deadlines
Duties:
- Lead back end development efforts, ensuring robust and scalable solutions
- Collaborate with solutions architects to design and implement back-end systems
- Drive the adoption of best practices in back end development
