Senior Cloud Specialist

About the client:

Since their inception, they have grown from strength to strength, increasing their technical skills and resources to provide their growing customer base with effective on-premises and cloud-based solutions. They strongly believe that technology should be deployed as a tool to enable a business to deliver at its peak, and tailor their solutions around this belief. They are a proud level 2 B-BBEE provider and a Microsoft Partner.

They have a proven track record in the industry and subcontract their services to larger companies such as Microsoft, to provide reliable implementation within a certain time frame.

What are we looking for:

To help the companies migrate their information and services into the cloud. It is essential that there is no interruption in services during this migration. To help ensure this by analysing the company’s needs and helping to select the appropriate cloud technology. Responsibilities may involve providing design input, collaborating with customer service and analysts on project milestones, and analysing weaknesses and recommending system improvements. As a cloud computing specialist, you must also be able to effectively weigh the potential risks of IT solutions against the company’s IT needs.

Key Responsibilities:

The Cloud Specialist will be responsible for planning, designing and developing cloud-based applications.

Managing cloud environments in accordance with security guidelines.

Deploying and debugging cloud initiatives as needed in accordance with best practices throughout the development lifecycle.

Educating teams on the implementation of cloud-based initiatives.

Using knowledge of APIs to design RESTful services, and integrate them with existing data providers, using JSON or XML as needed.

Building and designing web services in the cloud, along with implementing the set-up of geographically redundant services.

Orchestrating and automating cloud-based platforms throughout the project.

A Developer Level II must have experience in analysing customer needs and developing overall concept and design objectives.

The developer must be able to create software in a variety of programming and for a variety of IT software applications.

Must have experience in debugging and correcting errors in computer programs

Providing enterprise-level technical support to customers using Cloud Platform products, solutions and APIs

Taking ownership of high priority or sensitive customer cases and ensuring prompt service restoration and resolution to the customers satisfaction

Collaborating with internal support teams to improve cloud products

Identifying, troubleshooting and documenting product bugs and feature requests, coordinating with internal support teams as well as customers to implement effective solutions

Non-negotiable requirements:

Deep understanding of Linux, support and or strong platform fundamental knowledge (including security principles)

Familiar with Asterisk, OpenSIPs, MySQL, and Apache

Conceptual understanding of Amazon EC2

Understanding software development tools

Viable working knowledge of Networking/Cloud concepts

Knowledge of DFARS, FedRAMP, NIST 800-53/171, and CIS Benchmarks

Experience in hands on CI/CD based development and CI/CD Toolsets (Chef, Git, Jenkins) in a cloud environment

Experience in scripting skills (Python, Powershell, Ansible)

Experience in hands on development with native cloud services across all major public service providers (e.g. AWS EC2, RDS, Lambda, AWS CLI, S3, Azure Key Vault, Azure Security Center, Azure Active Directory, GCP Cloud Logging, GCP KMS)

Experience in working with containers and orchestration tools (Docker, Kubernetes, Rancher)

Experience in working with & implementing Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) & Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) systems

In-depth knowledge on security hardening of domains and forests

Extensive experience with infrastructure and server theories, principles and concepts; application infrastructure and standards; networking fundamentals; Windows; Physical Server architecture Virtualization Technologies and LAN/WAN/Firewall/VPN network technologies

Essential Experience

10 years’ experience in a similar environment, of which 3 – 4 years at management level

Deep understanding of IT system thinking and solution architecture with a primary focus on security technologies across several domains

5+ years of cloud development, architecture, and technologies across all major public service providers

5+ years of threat-based system modelling, design, & identification

5+ years in working with and leading a cross-functional team across multiple domains

Location & Type

Gauteng/Hybrid working model. Onsite x 3 days a week. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays

Desired Skills:

Azure

AWS

Linux

