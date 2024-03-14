Senior Database Administrator – Gauteng
12 Month Contract – Remote
Purpose of Position:
Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Senior Database Administrator for software development and IT projects based client. This is a remote 12 month contract. Salary is market related, applicants however are encouraged to add or include their desired or preferred salary on their resume or application form.
Minimum Requirements Qualifications And Skills
- 5 Years experience in SQL Server database management
- Tech Stack: SQL Server, Azure
- Related Qualifications/Certifications
- Remote position, candidate however preferred to be based in Gauteng
- Must be SA Citizen or a valid and up to date work visa or critical skills work permit to work in SA
- Working hours 8am-5pm Monday to Friday, but may differ depending on project deadlines
Duties:
- Lead the database administration team, providing expertise and mentorship
- Drive the optimization of database structures and performances
Find Us on Social Media
Apply Directly on our Contact Form – Attach your Microsoft Word CV, and complete all the required information – [URL Removed]
Please Note: Companies may expire jobs at their own discretion. Should you not meet the minimum requirements or hear from us within 3 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Database Administration
- Query optimization
- Database performance tuning
- Database mirroring
- SQL Server Database Administration
- Database migration
- Database administration
- Database Administration DBA
- SQL Server Integration Services
- Database Admin
- Database security
- T-SQL Stored Procedures
- SQL
- Sql Server
- azure
- database optimization
- database administrator
- Log shipping
- Performance Tuning
- Database Production
- DBCC
- testing
- coding
- database testing
- Clustering
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years