Senior Database Administrator

Mar 14, 2024

Senior Database Administrator

  • Experience: 5+ years in SQL Server database management.
  • Tech Stack: SQL Server, Azure.
  • Responsibilities:
  • Lead the database administration team, providing expertise and mentorship.
  • Drive the optimization of database structures and performance.
  • 12-month contract
  • Remote position
  • Open to all races and foreigners with valid permit
  • Work hours 8-5
  • Salary negotiable depending on experience

Desired Skills:

  • SQL Server database management.
  • Tech Stack: SQL Server
  • Azure
  • Remote working

