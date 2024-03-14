Senior Database Administrator – Gauteng Sandown

Senior Database Administrator – Gauteng

12 Month Contract – Remote

Purpose of Position:

Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Senior Database Administrator for software development and IT projects based client. This is a remote 12 month contract. Salary is market related, applicants however are encouraged to add or include their desired or preferred salary on their resume or application form.

Minimum Requirements Qualifications And Skills

5 Years experience in SQL Server database management

Tech Stack: SQL Server, Azure

Related Qualifications/Certifications

Remote position, candidate however preferred to be based in Gauteng

Must be SA Citizen or a valid and up to date work visa or critical skills work permit to work in SA

Working hours 8am-5pm Monday to Friday, but may differ depending on project deadlines

Duties:

Lead the database administration team, providing expertise and mentorship

Drive the optimization of database structures and performances

