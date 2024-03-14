Senior Database Administrator – Remote Remote

Senior Database Administrator
- Experience: 5+ years in SQL Server database management.
- Tech Stack: SQL Server, Azure.
- Responsibilities:
- Lead the database administration team, providing expertise and mentorship.
- Drive the optimization of database structures and performance.
- 12-month contract
- Remote position
- Open to all races and foreigners with valid permit
- Work hours 8-5
- Salary negotiable depending on experience
