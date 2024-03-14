Senior Full-Stack Developer – Gauteng
12 Month Contract – Remote
Purpose of Position:
Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Senior Full-Stack Developer for software development and IT projects based client. This is a remote 12 month contract. Salary is market related, applicants however are encouraged to add or include their desired or preferred salary on their resume or application form.
Minimum Requirements Qualifications And Skills
- 5 Years experience in full-stack development
- Tech Stack: Front End: HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, React, TypeScript
Back End: C#, ASP.NET, SQL Server, Azure, Micro services
- Related Qualifications/Certifications
- Remote position, candidate however preferred to be based in Gauteng
- Must be SA Citizen or a valid and up to date work visa or critical skills work permit to work in SA
- Working hours 8am-5pm Monday to Friday, but may differ depending on project deadlines
Duties:
- Lead full-stack development efforts, ensuring end-to-end functionality
- Collaborate with UI/UX Designers on seamless user interface integration
- Drive the adoption of best practices in full-stack development
Find Us on Social Media
Apply Directly on our Contact Form – Attach your Microsoft Word CV, and complete all the required information – [URL Removed]
Please Note: Companies may expire jobs at their own discretion. Should you not meet the minimum requirements or hear from us within 3 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- full-stack
- developer
- Full stack
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- HTML5 Development
- Angular 2
- Full Stack Development
- MVC Architecture
- RESTful
- AngularJS
- Javascript Framework
- API Development
- Backend Development
- CSS3
- SOLID
- RequireJS
- Node
- Nodejs
- MVC Development
- OOP
- JavaScript React
- html
- front end
- back end
- software development
- software developer
- css3
- angular
- react
- java
- sql
- asp.net
- azure
- microservices
- c#
- c sharp
- c-sharp
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma