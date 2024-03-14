Senior Full-Stack Developer

Senior Full-Stack Developer – Gauteng

12 Month Contract – Remote

Purpose of Position:

Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Senior Full-Stack Developer for software development and IT projects based client. This is a remote 12 month contract. Salary is market related, applicants however are encouraged to add or include their desired or preferred salary on their resume or application form.

Minimum Requirements Qualifications And Skills

5 Years experience in full-stack development

Tech Stack: Front End: HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, React, TypeScript

Back End: C#, ASP.NET, SQL Server, Azure, Micro services

Related Qualifications/Certifications

Remote position, candidate however preferred to be based in Gauteng

Must be SA Citizen or a valid and up to date work visa or critical skills work permit to work in SA

Working hours 8am-5pm Monday to Friday, but may differ depending on project deadlines

Duties:

Lead full-stack development efforts, ensuring end-to-end functionality

Collaborate with UI/UX Designers on seamless user interface integration

Drive the adoption of best practices in full-stack development

