My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Java Developer to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Adheres to defined software development lifecycle and best practice (including code standards, code reviews, source control, etc.)
- Configure and develop full stack applications that meet business requirements (UI, business logic, rules, process flow, etc.)
- Build webservices to integrate systems
- Generate test data to ensure developed software works according to requirements
- Attention to non-functional requirements during software development (performance, load, response, etc.)
- Prepare and produce release documents for software migration to production
- Support and maintain developed applications and services
- Continuous improvement of the team processes, quality of deliverables and technical standards
- Provide estimates on development efforts required for sprint planning generic functions
- Collaborate with teams across the SDLC, from requirements analysis, through to implementation in a self-managed team environment
- Identify of potential risks / issues and give input into risk plan
- Investigate and resolve root causes of incidents and problems
- Provide support to the software development and project management teams
- Perform code reviews of fellow team mates to ensure that is adheres to quality standards
- Participate in technical issue resolution meetings
Experience
- Minimum of 5 years IT development experience across the systems development lifecycle
- Solid experience in J2EE
- Object oriented development (OOD)
- Structured Query Language (SQL)
- Behavioral-Driven Development (BDD)
- Frontend Frameworks such as ReactJS and Semantic-UI
- Redhat WildFly application container or similar
- HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript
- Drools
- EJB3
- Junit
- Apache Maven
- Spring framework and Spring Boot
- Spring Security
- Hibernate ORM framework
- JSON and XML
- REST and SOAP
- JSON Web Tokens (JWT)
- Web application development
- Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
- SOLID principles / Design Patterns
- Atlassian Suite of products (e.g. Bamboo, JIRA, Confluence) would be advantageous
- Agile methodology and tools like (Kanban, SCRUM)
- Knowledge to Kubernetes and Docker would be an added advantage
- Ability to work in a highly pressurized and dynamic environment
- Team player that can provide support, share responsibilities and maintaining communication with fellow teammates
- Investigation and analysis of information
- Able to accept accountability for actions and decisions
- Client focus
- Cultivates Innovation
- Results driven
- Flexible and adapts to changes
- Competent in problem solving and troubleshooting
- Prioritize objectives and planning
- Ability to analyze data
- Ability to oversee a project from the technical point of view
- Generating reports for managements
- Detail oriented
- Identify, resolve, or escalating risks, issues, dependencies
- Knowledge of the short-term insurance industry as an added advantage
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
