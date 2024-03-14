Senior Java Developer – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Java Developer to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Adheres to defined software development lifecycle and best practice (including code standards, code reviews, source control, etc.)

Configure and develop full stack applications that meet business requirements (UI, business logic, rules, process flow, etc.)

Build webservices to integrate systems

Generate test data to ensure developed software works according to requirements

Attention to non-functional requirements during software development (performance, load, response, etc.)

Prepare and produce release documents for software migration to production

Support and maintain developed applications and services

Continuous improvement of the team processes, quality of deliverables and technical standards

Provide estimates on development efforts required for sprint planning generic functions

Collaborate with teams across the SDLC, from requirements analysis, through to implementation in a self-managed team environment

Identify of potential risks / issues and give input into risk plan

Investigate and resolve root causes of incidents and problems

Provide support to the software development and project management teams

Perform code reviews of fellow team mates to ensure that is adheres to quality standards

Participate in technical issue resolution meetings

Experience

Minimum of 5 years IT development experience across the systems development lifecycle

Solid experience in J2EE

Object oriented development (OOD)

Structured Query Language (SQL)

Behavioral-Driven Development (BDD)

Frontend Frameworks such as ReactJS and Semantic-UI

Redhat WildFly application container or similar

HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript

Drools

EJB3

Junit

Apache Maven

Spring framework and Spring Boot

Spring Security

Hibernate ORM framework

JSON and XML

REST and SOAP

JSON Web Tokens (JWT)

Web application development

Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)

SOLID principles / Design Patterns

Atlassian Suite of products (e.g. Bamboo, JIRA, Confluence) would be advantageous

Agile methodology and tools like (Kanban, SCRUM)

Knowledge to Kubernetes and Docker would be an added advantage

Ability to work in a highly pressurized and dynamic environment

Team player that can provide support, share responsibilities and maintaining communication with fellow teammates

Investigation and analysis of information

Able to accept accountability for actions and decisions

Client focus

Cultivates Innovation

Results driven

Flexible and adapts to changes

Competent in problem solving and troubleshooting

Prioritize objectives and planning

Ability to analyze data

Ability to oversee a project from the technical point of view

Generating reports for managements

Detail oriented

Identify, resolve, or escalating risks, issues, dependencies

Knowledge of the short-term insurance industry as an added advantage

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

