Senior Project Manager (Structural and Civil Services) at Construct Executive Search – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

Applicants must have the following requirements:

Must have a Bachelor of Engineering Degree or a Bachelor of Technology Degree in Civil Engineering

Must have 10 years of experience in managing Civil or Structural infrastructure and contract management.

Must be registered with ECSA or SACPCMP as a Professional Engineer, Professional Technician, or Professional Construction Project Management.

Must have experience with Civil 3D and AutoCAD software.

Additional advantages include experience in managing JBCC & GCC Contracts and handling claims.

Must be proficient in verbal and written English communication.

Must have experience in PowerPoint, Word, Microsoft Projects, and Excel.

Must have a valid driver’s license.

Must be willing to relocate to Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

SALARY R 840 000 – R 1 029 000 P/A

Desired Skills:

Civil and Structural Contract Management

Civil 3D

Autocad

JBCC Contracts

GCC Contracts

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Project

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Engineering Council of South Africa

About The Employer:

Senior Project Manager (Structural and Civil Services)

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position