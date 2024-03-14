Senior Project Manager (Structural and Civil Services) at Construct Executive Search – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

Applicants must have the following requirements:
Must have a Bachelor of Engineering Degree or a Bachelor of Technology Degree in Civil Engineering
Must have 10 years of experience in managing Civil or Structural infrastructure and contract management.
Must be registered with ECSA or SACPCMP as a Professional Engineer, Professional Technician, or Professional Construction Project Management.
Must have experience with Civil 3D and AutoCAD software.
Additional advantages include experience in managing JBCC & GCC Contracts and handling claims.
Must be proficient in verbal and written English communication.
Must have experience in PowerPoint, Word, Microsoft Projects, and Excel.
Must have a valid driver’s license.
Must be willing to relocate to Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.
If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
SALARY R 840 000 – R 1 029 000 P/A
Desired Skills:
- Civil and Structural Contract Management
- Civil 3D
- Autocad
- JBCC Contracts
- GCC Contracts
- Microsoft PowerPoint
- Microsoft Excel
- Microsoft Word
- Microsoft Project
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Engineering Council of South Africa
About The Employer:
Senior Project Manager (Structural and Civil Services)
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund