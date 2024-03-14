Senior Project Manager (Structural and Civil Services) at Construct Executive Search

Mar 14, 2024

Applicants must have the following requirements:

Must have a Bachelor of Engineering Degree or a Bachelor of Technology Degree in Civil Engineering
Must have 10 years of experience in managing Civil or Structural infrastructure and contract management.
Must be registered with ECSA or SACPCMP as a Professional Engineer, Professional Technician, or Professional Construction Project Management.
Must have experience with Civil 3D and AutoCAD software.
Additional advantages include experience in managing JBCC & GCC Contracts and handling claims.
Must be proficient in verbal and written English communication.
Must have experience in PowerPoint, Word, Microsoft Projects, and Excel.
Must have a valid driver’s license.
Must be willing to relocate to Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
SALARY R 840 000 – R 1 029 000 P/A

Desired Skills:

  • Civil and Structural Contract Management
  • Civil 3D
  • Autocad
  • JBCC Contracts
  • GCC Contracts
  • Microsoft PowerPoint
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Microsoft Word
  • Microsoft Project

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Engineering Council of South Africa

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund

