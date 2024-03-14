Senior QA Software Tester – Gauteng Sandown

Senior QA & Tester – Gauteng
12 Month Contract – Remote
Purpose of Position:
Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Senior QA & Tester for software development and IT projects based client. This is a remote 12 month contract. Salary is market related, applicants however are encouraged to add or include their desired or preferred salary on their resume or application form.
Minimum Requirements Qualifications And Skills
- 5 Years experience in software testing and quality assurance
- Tech Stack: Automated testing tools, test management tools
- Related Qualifications/Certifications
- Remote position, candidate however preferred to be based in Gauteng
- Must be SA Citizen or a valid and up to date work visa or critical skills work permit to work in SA
- Working hours 8am-5pm Monday to Friday, but may differ depending on project deadlines
Duties:
- Lead the testing team, providing technical leadership
- Drive the adoption of best practices for testing processes
Find Us on Social Media
Apply Directly on our Contact Form – Attach your Microsoft Word CV, and complete all the required information – [URL Removed]
Please Note: Companies may expire jobs at their own discretion. Should you not meet the minimum requirements or hear from us within 3 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- qa
- tester
- qa tester
- cyber security
- software testing
- automation
- automated testing tools
- test management tools
- technical it
- software development
- senior qa
- quality assurance
- software
- developer
- software developer
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years