Senior QA Software Tester

Senior QA & Tester – Gauteng

12 Month Contract – Remote

Purpose of Position:

Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Senior QA & Tester for software development and IT projects based client. This is a remote 12 month contract. Salary is market related, applicants however are encouraged to add or include their desired or preferred salary on their resume or application form.

Minimum Requirements Qualifications And Skills

5 Years experience in software testing and quality assurance

Tech Stack: Automated testing tools, test management tools

Related Qualifications/Certifications

Remote position, candidate however preferred to be based in Gauteng

Must be SA Citizen or a valid and up to date work visa or critical skills work permit to work in SA

Working hours 8am-5pm Monday to Friday, but may differ depending on project deadlines

Duties:

Lead the testing team, providing technical leadership

Drive the adoption of best practices for testing processes

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

