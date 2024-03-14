Software Quality Assurance Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

- Quality from the start – get involved in the user story definition process and write test scenarios upfront.
- Bring a QA perspective to planning sessions and ensure test effort is taken into consideration.
- Work close with developers to ensure that quality is considered and they are creating the right kind of tests.
- Work with product owners to ensure they sign off work items during the UAT phase.
- Support – Assist with resolution and reproduction of user software problems.
- Creation of automated test within as well as conversion of current manual tests.
- Work within the ATDD framework and define items using BDD style syntax.
- Ensure that bugs are treated with importance and try to limit the amount that make it live.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- YAML
- Selenium
- Appium
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree