Software Quality engineer at Computek Networks – Gauteng Sandown

Our client is looking for Intermidate and Senior Software quality engineer for their new business unit to:
- Contribute to the systematic breakdown of the business need into manageable feature(s), stories and epics that can be delivered.
- Participate in the backlog grooming.
- Participate in the sprint planning, test estimation and success criteria per story.
- Discuss the low-level design and functional requirements with the Chapter Lead, Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation.
- Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve the test harness, automation frameworks and overall platform.
- Promote the automation framework and tool adopted by the Enterprise Quality Assurance team.
- Perform adhoc peer review of the automated test assets being maintained by the Software Quality Engineer to ensure conformance of the process and governance.
- Collaborate with the environment DevOps engineer to investigate and correct bugs and inefficiencies.
- Develop the automation scripts using the automation framework for execution.
- Implement the test automation with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be re-used for regression testing.
- Ensure the solution meet the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable.
- Confirm that the automation test suite implemented is appropriately catalogued and aligns with the governance.
- Responsible for testing of the system or component testing under load.
- Responsible for testing of the system or component high-availability and recoverability.
- Log defects using the pre-defined defect management tool and ensure the relevant information is captured accurately that will assist with the root cause analysis.
- Manage the product risk and communicate to the QA Lead the details and any possible mitigation factors.
- Collaborate with the stakeholder to ensure the resolution of a defect and the root cause analysis is performed and recorded.
- Report status of testing to the Quality Assurance squad daily.
- Participate in all retrospective reviews.
Participate in the showcase to external stakeholders
Desired Skills:
- Soap
- Restful
- Selenium
- Appium
- Soap UI
- Jira
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma