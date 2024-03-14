Software Quality engineer at Computek Networks – Gauteng Sandown

Our client is looking for Intermidate and Senior Software quality engineer for their new business unit to:

Contribute to the systematic breakdown of the business need into manageable feature(s), stories and epics that can be delivered.

Participate in the backlog grooming.

Participate in the sprint planning, test estimation and success criteria per story.

Discuss the low-level design and functional requirements with the Chapter Lead, Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation.

Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve the test harness, automation frameworks and overall platform.

Promote the automation framework and tool adopted by the Enterprise Quality Assurance team.

Perform adhoc peer review of the automated test assets being maintained by the Software Quality Engineer to ensure conformance of the process and governance.

Collaborate with the environment DevOps engineer to investigate and correct bugs and inefficiencies.

Develop the automation scripts using the automation framework for execution.

Implement the test automation with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be re-used for regression testing.

Ensure the solution meet the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable.

Confirm that the automation test suite implemented is appropriately catalogued and aligns with the governance.

Responsible for testing of the system or component testing under load.

Responsible for testing of the system or component high-availability and recoverability.

Log defects using the pre-defined defect management tool and ensure the relevant information is captured accurately that will assist with the root cause analysis.

Manage the product risk and communicate to the QA Lead the details and any possible mitigation factors.

Collaborate with the stakeholder to ensure the resolution of a defect and the root cause analysis is performed and recorded.

Report status of testing to the Quality Assurance squad daily.

Participate in all retrospective reviews.

Participate in the showcase to external stakeholders

Desired Skills:

Soap

Restful

Selenium

Appium

Soap UI

Jira

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

