Software Quality engineer at Computek Networks

Mar 14, 2024

Our client is looking for Intermidate and Senior Software quality engineer for their new business unit to:

  • Contribute to the systematic breakdown of the business need into manageable feature(s), stories and epics that can be delivered.
  • Participate in the backlog grooming.
  • Participate in the sprint planning, test estimation and success criteria per story.
  • Discuss the low-level design and functional requirements with the Chapter Lead, Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation.
  • Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve the test harness, automation frameworks and overall platform.
  • Promote the automation framework and tool adopted by the Enterprise Quality Assurance team.
  • Perform adhoc peer review of the automated test assets being maintained by the Software Quality Engineer to ensure conformance of the process and governance.
  • Collaborate with the environment DevOps engineer to investigate and correct bugs and inefficiencies.
  • Develop the automation scripts using the automation framework for execution.
  • Implement the test automation with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be re-used for regression testing.
  • Ensure the solution meet the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable.
  • Confirm that the automation test suite implemented is appropriately catalogued and aligns with the governance.
  • Responsible for testing of the system or component testing under load.
  • Responsible for testing of the system or component high-availability and recoverability.
  • Log defects using the pre-defined defect management tool and ensure the relevant information is captured accurately that will assist with the root cause analysis.
  • Manage the product risk and communicate to the QA Lead the details and any possible mitigation factors.
  • Collaborate with the stakeholder to ensure the resolution of a defect and the root cause analysis is performed and recorded.
  • Report status of testing to the Quality Assurance squad daily.
  • Participate in all retrospective reviews.

Participate in the showcase to external stakeholders

Desired Skills:

  • Soap
  • Restful
  • Selenium
  • Appium
  • Soap UI
  • Jira

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

