Systems Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Principle Accountabilities

Assessment of the impact of application change and new releases

Define, document, publish and maintain each function that the system is required to perform

Liaise and communicate the system requirements to the necessary audience

Providing input to ensure that the application is implemented according to business requirements

Monitor and track progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments

Consult in the provision of cost estimates

Identification of potential risks / issues and give input into the risk plan

Generic Functions

Manage traceability between the system requirements and derived artefacts

Support current solutions and participate in resolving user queries

Ensure that implementation is consistent with the in-house strategies and architecture

Comply, understand and align to all steps within IT development and meet governance audit requirements

Respond to business requests for extensions to the scope of the solution

Develop and maintain a deep understanding of the internal workings of software packages in the project domain

Makes recommendations to constantly improve quality of existing services, processes and systems

Integration Functions

Discuss issues and exchanges information with other teams to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit

Review agreed implementation to ensure correct interpretation of the requirements, architecture, and strategies

Ensure there is adequate testing of configuration or bespoke development

Ensure that interfaces defined by different teams are consistent

Review designs to avoid duplication and proliferation of interfaces

Quality Assurance

Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback results

Support implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment

Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members

Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures

Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects

Provide system input to design of user training material

Experience

Relevant Tertiary IT qualification or qualification through experience (Recognition of Prior Learning)

Minimum 5 years IT development experience of various system integration formats and teams

Degree or Diploma with 4 to 6 years related experience

Advanced experience in the following

Archimate and UML Modelling

UX design and prototypes

Object Oriented design and relational database knowledge

Messaging middleware, web services, SOAP, REST, JSON, SOA, ESB, SMTP, FTP, secure FTP

Application development, support and release management and systems development upper life cycle quality assurance

Agile Methodology and working embedded within an Agile team / teams

Working on multiple projects or large continuous improvement initiatives simultaneously and independently

Application of IT governance principles

Programme Development and specifications

Project Management

Programming Standards

Business requirements

Competencies

Communicates effectively

Plans and aligns

Action orientated

Optimizes work processes

Ability to work in a highly pressurized and dynamic environment

Team player that can provide support, share responsibilities and maintaining communication with fellow teammates and other stakeholders

Investigation and analysis of information

Desired Skills:

Archimate

UML Modelling

UX Design

SOAP

REST

JSON

