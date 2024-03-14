Systems Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Principle Accountabilities
- Assessment of the impact of application change and new releases
- Define, document, publish and maintain each function that the system is required to perform
- Liaise and communicate the system requirements to the necessary audience
- Providing input to ensure that the application is implemented according to business requirements
- Monitor and track progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments
- Consult in the provision of cost estimates
- Identification of potential risks / issues and give input into the risk plan
- Generic Functions
- Manage traceability between the system requirements and derived artefacts
- Support current solutions and participate in resolving user queries
- Ensure that implementation is consistent with the in-house strategies and architecture
- Comply, understand and align to all steps within IT development and meet governance audit requirements
- Respond to business requests for extensions to the scope of the solution
- Develop and maintain a deep understanding of the internal workings of software packages in the project domain
- Makes recommendations to constantly improve quality of existing services, processes and systems
- Integration Functions
- Discuss issues and exchanges information with other teams to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit
- Review agreed implementation to ensure correct interpretation of the requirements, architecture, and strategies
- Ensure there is adequate testing of configuration or bespoke development
- Ensure that interfaces defined by different teams are consistent
- Review designs to avoid duplication and proliferation of interfaces
- Quality Assurance
- Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback results
- Support implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment
- Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members
- Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures
- Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects
- Provide system input to design of user training material
Experience
- Relevant Tertiary IT qualification or qualification through experience (Recognition of Prior Learning)
- Minimum 5 years IT development experience of various system integration formats and teams
- Degree or Diploma with 4 to 6 years related experience
- Advanced experience in the following
- Archimate and UML Modelling
- UX design and prototypes
- Object Oriented design and relational database knowledge
- Messaging middleware, web services, SOAP, REST, JSON, SOA, ESB, SMTP, FTP, secure FTP
- Application development, support and release management and systems development upper life cycle quality assurance
- Agile Methodology and working embedded within an Agile team / teams
- Working on multiple projects or large continuous improvement initiatives simultaneously and independently
- Application of IT governance principles
- Programme Development and specifications
- Project Management
- Programming Standards
- Business requirements
Competencies
- Communicates effectively
- Plans and aligns
- Action orientated
- Optimizes work processes
- Ability to work in a highly pressurized and dynamic environment
- Team player that can provide support, share responsibilities and maintaining communication with fellow teammates and other stakeholders
- Investigation and analysis of information
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Archimate
- UML Modelling
- UX Design
- SOAP
- REST
- JSON