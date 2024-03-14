Undersea cable breaks rock Internet in Africa

Africa’s Internet is reeling from multiple undersea cable breaks that are now affecting connectivity on both the east and west coasts.

In the last few weeks, Seacom reported connectivity issues due to breaks in the east coast cable where it runs through the Red Sea. Although operations are in hand to get this repaired, Seacom expects these repairs will take about eight more weeks.

Today, the connectivity situation intensified with cables operated by several different companies experiencing breaks.

Ben Roberts, group CTIO for Liquid Intelligent Technologies in Kenya, reports that the WACS, MainOne and SAT3 cables running up the west coast of Africa are all experiencing faults, impacting several countries’ connectivity.

Worst hit is Ivory Coast, which Netblocks reports plummeted to 4% availability this afternoon. Other West African nations, including Liberia, Ghana, Benin, Burkina Faso and Togo, are also severely impacted, with availability between 17% and 42%.

Other countries impacted by the outages, but still operating at a reasonable level, are Cameroon (58%), Gabon (55%0, Namibia (55%), Niger (69%), Nigeria (72%) and Lesotho (74%).

Although South Africa is experiencing Internet outages, it is clocking in at 82% uptime