2024 Irish Tech Challenge launches in SA

The 2024 Irish Tech Challenge was launched in South Africa today (15 March 2024), at Tshimologong Precinct in Braamfontein.

Darragh O’Brien, the Irish Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, will officially launch the 2024 Tech Challenge.

The Irish Tech Challenge South Africa is a partnership between the Embassy of Ireland in South Africa, the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), the Technology Innovation Agency, along with implementing partners, Wits University’s Tshimologong Digital Precinct (South Africa) and Dogpatch Labs in Ireland.

The Irish Tech Challenge seeks to accelerate high-potential tech entrepreneurs in South Africa who are ready to scale globally and enhance their impact, but face challenges such as limited resources and lack of access to the appropriate global networks and infrastructure.

The mutually beneficial partnership between the governments of Ireland and South Africa supports South African tech entrepreneurs to help drive innovation, job creation and inclusive economic growth in South Africa as well as foster technological advancements and creating a global network of innovators committed to positive change.

The Irish Tech Challenge seeks to find the most compelling South African-owned, growth-stage tech startups whose work aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Tech Challenge is open to all sectors, with a targeted focus on clean and green technology; the circular economy; medical, health and biotechnologies; education; and water, sanitation and hygiene. Applicants must be either post-revenue startups or pre-revenue startups with developed intellectual property.

Selected startups will receive the following benefits:

* €10 000 in grant funding,

* 10-day curated trip to Ireland aimed at accessing global customers and partners,

* Access to the best of Ireland’s tech expertise and business acceleration, and

* An increase in profile leveraged by both the Irish and South African governments.