Avanti Communications appoints sales director

Avanti Communications has announced the appointment of Chris van Rooyen as its new sales director.

Reporting to senior vice-president of sales and South Africa country manager, Gamze Aydin, Van Rooyen will be tasked with new business development and taking Avanti’s connectivity solution to the Enterprise market.

“Avanti is on the cusp of a new era in South Africa and I am thrilled to be part of this transformative phase,” says Van Rooyen. “It’s about more than the medium of connectivity – it’s about speed, reliability, and continuous connectivity. Leveraging my experience with adapting and adopting emerging technologies, I firmly believe that Avanti will continue to lead the way, delivering unparalleled services with innovation and dedication.”

Aydin comments: “Chris’s appointment marks a significant milestone for Avanti as we sharpen our focus on South Africa. His deep understanding of the evolving telecom landscape, evident in his vision for a convergence of telco service offerings, and his track record in the enterprise sphere, make him the ideal leader to take our services to the next level.”