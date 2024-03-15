BI Developer – Gauteng Bryanston

BI Developer with minimum 5 years’ experience and a Degree/Diploma in Informatics/Computer Science required to design, develop and maintain BI solutions that turn data into insights for business decision making.

This position is based in Bryanston and a Hybrid working model to be discussed after the probation period.

Minimum requirements:

Degree/Diploma in Informatics/Computer Science

Minimum 5 years’ experience as a BI Developer

Agile Methodologies experience required

SDLC understanding required

Power Bi

SSRS / SSIS

MS SQL Server

Relational Database Design

Data Warehousing

Responsibilities:

Design, develop and maintain BI solutions

Support business requirements for the provision of business intelligence systems

Source and transform wide range of data across the business into formats to be used by end users to develop differentiating business insights

Assist in specifying complex business rules using specified toolsets to enable the data modelers to create complex analytical models

Design, develop and maintain information management and BI architecture

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful

By Submitting your personal and employment information and application you hereby confirm:

That you have read and understood our POPI Policy.

That you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database for future matching and will notify us in writing should you wish to remove your personal information from our database.

Should suitable opportunities arise we will contact you and request your consent to submit your CV to a specific client for a specific purpose.

That the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.

