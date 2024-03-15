C# .NET / SQL Developer

THE ROLE:
- Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.
- This is a hybrid position.
SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience practical software development experience
- Experience in a Full Stack C# .NETCore Software development
- Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)
- Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice
- Experience in domain driven design (DDD)
- Experience in test driven development (TDD)
- Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous
- Azure / AWS exposure beneficial
- DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines
- Restful service experience
- DevOps experience
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification
- Related Microsoft Certifications
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
Desired Skills:
- C# .NET
- C# development
- SQL Developer
- SQL Server
- ORM Framework
- ASP.NET MVC
- Web API and WCF
- Domain Driven Design
- Test Driven Development
- DDD
- TDD
- DevSecOps
- Restful service
- DevOps
- Azure
- AWS