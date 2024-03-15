C# .NET / SQL Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Mar 15, 2024

THE ROLE:

  • Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.
  • This is a hybrid position.

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience practical software development experience
  • Experience in a Full Stack C# .NETCore Software development
  • Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)
  • Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD)
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD)
  • Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous
  • Azure / AWS exposure beneficial
  • DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines
  • Restful service experience
  • DevOps experience

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

  • IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification
  • Related Microsoft Certifications
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Desired Skills:

  • C# .NET
  • C# development
  • SQL Developer
  • SQL Server
  • ORM Framework
  • ASP.NET MVC
  • Web API and WCF
  • Domain Driven Design
  • Test Driven Development
  • DDD
  • TDD
  • DevSecOps
  • Restful service
  • DevOps
  • Azure
  • AWS

Learn more/Apply for this position